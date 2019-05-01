Evo-Stik NPL: Brighouse Town set up play-off final tie with Pontefract Collieries

Only Pontefract Collieries stand in the way of Brighouse Town and the Evo-Stik Premier Division.

Town came from a goal down to win 3-1 in their play-off semi-final tie against Sheffield FC last night.

Aaron Martin wheels away after putting Town in front. PIC: Steven Ambler.

Pontefract needed extra time in their fixture, beating rivals Ossett United 3-1 after also going behind.

Saturday's final will be played at Pontefract, who finished second in the regular season.

Marc Newsham put Sheffield - who won 2-1 at Brighouse on Saturday - ahead on 23 minutes.

The other semi-final tie mirrored the events at Hove Edge, as visitors Ossett United also took a 23rd-minute lead at Pontefract.

Tyler Williams's goal drew Town level. PIC: Steven Ambler.

Brighouse weren't behind for long, however, as Tyler Williams picked up the ball in space before cutting inside and smashing home from the edge of the area just after the half-hour mark.

The hosts took the lead in first-half injury time when the ever-reliable Aaron Martin headed in from six yards out for his 26th goal of the season.

The score remained at 2-1 until the 81st minute, when Gabriel Johnson struck to seal victory.

Martin turned provider as he headed back across goal from a corner and Johnson stayed composed to lash the ball in.

The victory completed a successful night for Brighouse Town, with the Ladies team winning 3-2 against Guiseley to lift the West Riding County Cup.

Newly-appointed chairman James Howard said: "It is a huge honour and privilege to be the new chairman of Brighouse Town.

"Nights like these make this a special club. Brighouse through to the play-off final and Brighouse Ladies winning the County Cup."