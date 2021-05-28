Shocks could be on the cards in Parish Cup and Crossley Shield second round ties

Triangle’s Zach Rushton took 4-28 to help dismiss Mytholmroyd for 135 last weekend. Triangle hit 138-5 in reply to claim the Premier Division victory.

The Premier League title chase was shaken up with last Saturday’s loss for Illingworth St Mary’s so Triangle top the table, followed closely by Bradshaw, Booth and the disposed leaders.

It will be a major surprise if Booth do not account for Copley at home, as is the case with Bradshaw entertaining SBCI. Sowerby Bridge sit in the bottom three so Illingworth will be keen to return to winning ways when they visit Walton Street.

Blackley have a difficult trip to Thornton, who have yet to fire on all cylinders.

Triangle should beat lowly Shelf Northowram HT at Grassy Bottom, and there is a mid-table battle between Warley and Mytholmroyd.

First Division leaders Sowerby St Peter’s travel to Upper Hopton while high-flying Oxenhope, who sit just a couple of points behind the leaders, host third-placed Luddendenfoot.

Resurgent Greetland top the Second Division table by seven points from Bradley & Colnebridge. This weekend, the former host Bridgeholme and the latter are at Cullingworth.

Last Saturday, four matches were called off due to waterlogged grounds.

Booth caused the upset in the top flight by winning by 41 runs at Illingworth, despite posting only 130.

In the First Division, Oxenhope scraped past Upper Hopton, the last wicket partnership needing to score an unbeaten 34 runs to claim the win. Leaders Sowerby St Peter’s scored 186-9 against Low Moor HT who fell 37 runs short.

Augustinians reached 189-7 and looked on top when visitors Bridgeholme stood at 57-6, but the latter responded to win by three wickets. Greetland went top by defeating Leymoor by seven wickets.

On Sunday, Parish Cup holders Thornton should see-off bottom of the league Leymoor but the remainder of the ties could produce some shocks.

Great Horton PC will not find it easy at lower division Bridgeholme while top flight Sowerby Bridge travel to unbeaten First Division side Oxenhope.

Sowerby St Peter’s will be more than a handful in the local derby versus SBCI, while lower division Southowram, with a free date on Saturday, entertain Mytholmroyd.

One Second Division team are guaranteed a place in the third round draw with Queensbury and Bradley & Colnebridge meeting at Old Guy Road.