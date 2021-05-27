Mixed fortunes in league and cup for Lightcliffe Cricket Club teams

Cricket news

A well drilled performance against Buttershaw St Paul’s propelled Lightcliffe’s second team to the second round of the Bradford League’s Priestley Shield.

Skipper David Knight put Saints in to bat and wickets fell at regular intervals with Connor Butterworth, Shoaib Hassan, Micky Wood and Tom Burton all amongst the wickets.

Veteran spinner Michael Brooke also got in on the act, with two victims. Burton, Butterworth, Hassan and Jon Elliot all took good catches.

The Buttershaw score of 160 was competitive, but in reply Tom Burton (45), Knight (20) led the response.

At 100-5 there was a slight wobble, but a mature innings from young Finn Brookes and Dan Clough saw the seconds home in murky conditions at Wakefield Road.

The win sets-up a visit to Farsley on June 27 in the second round.

The news was not so good in their Bradford League outing when Lightcliffe seconds lost to Gomersal in an entertaining rain-delayed Second XI Premier match at Wakefield Road.

Chasing a competitive 175 in 38 overs, the seconds fell 30 short despite a well drilled 40 from skipper David Knight.

Other useful contributions came from Dan Clough and a pleasing 35 from Bradley Atkinson. Earlier, Conor Butterworth had impressed with the ball and for the first hour Alex Tait showed off a fielding masterclass. Finn Brookes was consistent behind the stumps, with neat glovework throughout.

The defeat leaves the seconds in the lower half of the table, but it is still early days in the campaign.