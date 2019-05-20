Brighouse Town placed in a new division

Brighouse Town are switching divisions after all next season - but sideways rather than upwards.

Vill Powell’s team won the Evo Stik NPL East promotion play-off final by 3-0 away to Pontefract Collieries recently but were denied a move up to Step 3 of the National League system because successful teams in parallel sections had picked up more points during the regular season.

The structure for next season has been announced and the Northern Premier League will be split into North West and South East sections.

The Hove Edge outfit will play in a North West section alongside last season’s rivals Pontefract Collieries, Marske United, Ossett United, Pickering Town and Tadcaster Albion.

The other teams in the division, mainly from the other side of the Pennines, are City of Liverpool, Clitheroe, Colne, Droylsden, Marine, Mossley, Prescot Cables, Ramsbottom United, Runcorn Linnets, Trafford and Widnes plus Workington and Kendal Town from Cumbria and Dunston UTS from Gateshead.

Brighouse’s festive opponents in the latest campaign were Ossett United and, bizarrely, Spalding United, who are now in the South East division.

Brighouse Town secretary Dave Parker, weighing up the amount of travelling involved, described the line-up in his club’s section as “a bit of a mishmash and not great at all.”