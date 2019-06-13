Brighouse Town bolster defensive options with two new signings

BRIGHOUSE TOWN manager Vill Powell has bolstered his defensive options for the next campaign with the addition of Joe Wilkinson and Tom Brennan.

The pair arrive from Ossett United and Penistone Church respectively.

Joe Wilkinson.

Right-back Wilkinson, 25, arrives at the Yorkshire Payments Stadium having won the West Riding County Cup and finishing in the play-offs with Ossett.

The full-back hopes he can add something to the club’s defence which conceded the third fewest goals last term.

“I spoke to the manager and he explained what he’s about and what he and his colleagues are striving for this coming season and I thought it would be a great fit – we both share the same goals,” he said.

“I also know a few of the lads having played with them. They are all top players and blokes and having finished the season strongly last season. It was a no brainer.

“I’ll bring pace, power and energy, and despite being young I have a lot of experience which will hopefully stand the team in good stead to gain promotion.”

Brennan, 26, has been a key player for Penistone over the last few seasons. He previously played for AFC Emley and started his playing career in the West Riding County Amateur League with Huddersfield club Bay Horse.

Powell had also been looking at recruiting another centre-back in Lee Cooksey from Handsworth Parramore, who he knows from his days with Sheffield FC and Belper Town.

Midfielder Jack Lazenby, 21, who over the past two seasons has had three injury-hit loan deals with Town from parent club Guiseley, has severed his connections at Nethermoor and signed for Town.

Brighouse’s Huddersfield-born midfielder Iwan Heeley, has joined Tadcaster Albion. It is also looking as though another 33-year-old, striker Zephaniah Thomas, has played his last game for Town. He is looking for a new challenge. Meanwhile, Brighouse stalwart James Hurtley insists promotion is the aim for Town next season after agreeing a one-year extension at the club.

The utility man has made over 200 appearances for the club in two separate spells and played 41 times last campaign, scoring four goals.

“It was an easy decision. I know the place very well as I have been here for years – the club is well run off the pitch and that helps us when we step over the white line,” he said.

“Living locally helps with training and games as I have a young family.

“The gaffer has a young family also so he is brilliant with me if I do have to miss the odd session.

“Promotion is the aim, with the players that have agreed to stay plus new lads, we have a great chance.

“It’s going to be tougher this time as teams will know what we achieved last son and try even harder against us.”