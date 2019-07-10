Bradford City earn pre-season victory over Brighouse Town with a penalty in each half

A CROWD of 894 turned out at the Yorkshire Payments stadium on Tuesday night to see Bradford City come away with a 2-0 win over Brighouse Town.

The Bantams centre forward Myles Hippolyte scored twice from the spot, sending Jordan Porter the wrong way in the 20th minute and then once more in the 70th.

Town’s skipper on the night, Tom Brennan, was deemed to have stretched a leg too far to bring down a City attacker and then Porter for the second made a mess of a clearance and appeared to rugby tackle his attacker and Halifax referee Mark Powell had no option but to point to the spot.

It was the first time in 25 years that City had been to Hove Edge, and on that occasion Town won 1-0 and the Bantams record £750,000 signing at the time Sean McCarthy was injured and didn’t play again until Christmas.

The crowd enjoyed some fast-paced football in both halves with the City left wing looking exceptionally sharp through Regan Booty, Chay Tilt and Nortei Nortey.

Town’s ex-Ossett United defender Joe Wilkinson stood out and looks an extremely good signing based on his two games so far.

Kieran Ryan, Carl Stewart, Mikey Starkey and Eddie Church were tireless in their efforts and made the visitors work to keep a clean sheet.

Wide players Ousman Cham and Shiraz Khan also possessed the pace, along with Tom Robinson in another good pre-season workout for Town.