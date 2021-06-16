How to keep your dog cool in the heat - from cooling mats and coats, to splash pools and elevated dog beds

How to keep dogs cool in the sunshine

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The recent heatwave has been welcomed by many, after weeks of bad weather.

While we’re all soaking up the sun, however, our beloved dogs might not be enjoying the heat so much. It’s vital that dogs are kept cool in warmer temperatures, otherwise they could become ill.

Animal charity PDSA advise that owners must be aware that dogs can’t cool down as easily as we can. They mainly use panting to keep cool, and can’t sweat through all of their skin, only their paw pads.

Coupled with their fur, which is like wearing an insulated coat, this can make them prone to overheating.

Any dog can feel uncomfortable in hot weather and all dog owners need to be aware of the signs of overheating and heatstroke .

Common signs include:

Panting heavily

Dribbling

Wobbling and having trouble standing up

Bright red gums.

How can I cool my dog down in the heat?

Thankfully, there are a number of products on the market which you can buy to help your four-legged friend feel much more cool and comfortable as temperatures rise.

Below you will find our pick of the top six.

Elevated Portable Camping Raised Dog Bed in Black Elevated Portable Camping Raised Dog Bed in Black £17.23 This is available in three sizes; small, medium and large, so there’s a perfect size no matter what breed of dog you have. This elevated bed gives your dog a secure place to rest and sleep above the floor. It’s made from a metal frame and Teslin cloth so the fabric is breathable which allows your dog to stay cool, fresh and ventilated no matter how hot the weather is. In addition, it’s an absolutely fantastic price. It has a lightweight and folding design so you can easily take it away with you if you are going on a trip. Buy now

Pet Dog Cooling Mat in Blue Pet Dog Cooling Mat in Blue £14.99 This mat is great for helping your dog to cool down quickly in hot temperatures. If they are struggling to sleep due to the heat then they could lay on it at night, or you could put it in a shady place for them during the day. The mat has been filled with a non-toxic gel which is typically five to ten degrees cooler than room temperatures. It’s available in four different sizes so you can buy one which will be the perfect fit for your dog, no matter what their breed, and it’s easy to wipe down and keep clean too. Buy now

Savannah Dog Swimming Pool in Blue Savannah Dog Swimming Pool in Blue £30.99 Give your dog the ultimate summer treat with this personal dog swimming pool. It is constructed from MDF and scratch-resistant plastic including a non-slip pool floor so you can be sure your beloved pooch will be safe while they enjoy swimming and splashing around on hot summer days. In addition, it’s also chew resistant so you are getting a product that will last year after year. It can also be assembled and disassembled easily without the use of an air pump and takes up a little space when not in use. Buy now

Petface Cooling Dog Coat Petface Cooling Dog Coat £12.99 This product is available in four different sizes; 30cm, 35cm, 40cm and 45cm, so there will be one to fit every breed of dog comfortably. Search ‘dog cooling coat’ to find the right one for your pet. The coat is activated by water, as you put the coat on your dog and then put the water on. The coat is lightweight, cool and soft to the touch - making it comfortable for your dog to wear. It’s perfect for keeping your pet cool in summer, but also helpful if they have a raised temperature due to being unwell. Buy now

Rosewood Pet Watermelon Print Rectangular Cool Mat 65cm x 50cm Rosewood Pet Watermelon Print Rectangular Cool Mat 65cm x 50cm £16.99 This dog cooling bed not only has a fun design, but it’s also very practical as it recharges itself as your dog moves. That means that it is perfect for keeping your pet cool all day long, and you can have peace of mind that they are safe. It’s water and shower proof too, so you don’t have to worry if the weather suddenly. It’s wipe clean and can easily be transported so you could move it from the dog bed, to the kennel, to the garden with no fuss. Buy now