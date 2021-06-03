There’s some stylish offerings at this year’s Euros, with the Netherlands and Germany wearing particularly great kit

The Euros 2020 start on June 11, running through to Sunday July 11. Semi-finals and the final will take place at Wembley Stadium.

While, as always, the main draw for the European Tournament is going to be the smorgasbord of top tier international football on display, there are plenty of other reasons to get excited too – including, of course, all the new kits that will be rolled out by competing nations.

With 24 sides in the tournament, there are now more shirts than ever to pore over, and we’ve taken a closer look at the best – and worst – below, as well as where to buy them (some of the most popular numbers are selling fast) ...

Czech Republic – Away Czech Republic – Away £70.00 Puma have made waves with this stark template that emblazons the name of each country across its front and vastly reduces the size of the national emblems. There are a few teams that will be wearing this kind of design at the Euros, and while it might be some people's cup of tea, it does give off heavy 'cut-price market stall replica holiday souvenir' vibe.

Switzerland – Away Switzerland – Away £64.99 Noticing a pattern here? Another Puma template that has tried to do something different, but has missed the mark by a distance.

Italy – Away Italy – Away £65.00 Noticing a pattern here? Another Puma template that has tried to do something different, but has missed the mark by a distance.

Ukraine – Away Ukraine – Away £69.99 There's not a lot wrong with this kit, but there's not a lot right with it either. Much more suited to Power League on a Tuesday night than it is to a major international tournament.

Austria – Away Austria – Away £65.00 Okay, okay – last one, we promise. Austria have also been struck by the curse of the Puma template, but it does look better in black, and that subtle watermarked crest running through the design is actually pretty nifty.

Czech Republic – Home Czech Republic – Home £70.00 Let's hope the Czech Republic's football is better than their sartorial choices, because neither of their kits are anything to write home about. With a two-tone chevron design running down the front of the home shirt, it honestly looks as if it might have been made from off-cuts of set dressing left over from when Robot Wars got cancelled.

North Macedonia – Away North Macedonia – Away £34.99 Simple, white, functional. Not much else to say really. You can't currently purchase the North Macedonia Away shirt (no wonder) but you can purchase the more flamboyant concept shirt

Ukraine – Home Ukraine – Home £69.99 As you might expect, Ukraine will mainly be donning enough yellow to make Big Bird blush, and it does the job. It might not make its way onto the catwalks of Milan anytime soon, but there's no danger of mistaking them for anyone else.

Turkey – Home Turkey – Home £70.00 A bold design from Nike that is bound to have its fans, but maybe doesn't quite connect in the same way that other recent efforts from the sportswear giants do.

Turkey – Away Turkey – Away £70.00 Very similar to the home shirt, but the red on red is a nice touch.

Switzerland – Home Switzerland – Home £65.00 A decent enough design, if lacking a little in panache. Not too bad at all – especially compared to that away kit…

North Macedonia – Home North Macedonia – Home £34.99 There's something quite charming about the rays of sunlight streaming out from the badge on this one. If the plucky underdogs go on a bit of a run, this could become a cult classic quite easily. As with the Away shirt, you can't currently buy the North Macedonia Home shirt in the UK, but you can buy a 'concept shirt' to show your support.

Wales – Home Wales – Home £65.00 Nothing wrong with this shirt at all – extra marks for the lovely ringed cuffs and yellow detailing too.

Finland – Away Finland – Away £70.00 Somebody, somewhere, will absolutely love this, and while the deep blue is bang on and the collar is a classy touch, it strays just marginally too close to 'trainee lifeguard at your local swimming baths' to be a knockout.

Denmark – Away Denmark – Away £60.00 Hummel are solid as a rock, aren't they? You know as soon as you spot those arrowhead sleeves that they're not going to be too far off the money, and Denmark's away kit is further proof of that hypothesis. Simple, effective, tidy.

Denmark – Home Denmark – Home £60.00 Instead of repeating everything we said about the away kit, let's just point out that the home kit is pretty much exactly the same design, but red. Good stuff.

Slovakia – Away Slovakia – Away £70.00 There are so many Plain White T's at this year's Euros, it's a surprise that the tournament's official song isn't 'Hey There Delilah'. Bad jokes aside, this Slovakian away kit is at least spiced up a little by some flashes of blue.

Wales – Away Wales – Away £65.00 Golden yellow and verdant green, this Wales away kit is a beauty – even if it does make team photos look a little like a bunch of daffodils huddled together in football boots.

Slovakia – Home Slovakia – Home £70.00 With its rich, layered shades of blue and striking design that falls somewhere between camouflage and a rippling pond, Slovakia might just have one of the sleeper hits of the tournament on their hands here.

Hungary – Home Hungary – Home £65.00 Exactly the right shade of distinct blood red and delightfully understated, this is a strong effort from Hungary.

Belgium – Away Belgium – Away £65.00 Belgium have switched up their yellow away shirt of previous tournaments for a white effort that is very reminiscent of Wolves' turquoise-inflected strip from this past season. It's a good look, but maybe not as iconic as others in the competition.

England – Away England – Away £70.00 Very nice stuff from Nike, who have switched up England's usual red away shirt for a blue design that includes a subtle watermark throughout. Expect to see plenty of these dotted about in beer gardens across the country this summer.

Hungary – Away £65.00 The contrast between the red and the green, side panels that bleed up into the sleeves, the classic three stripes running down from the collar – this Hungary shirt has a real late '90s, early '00s vibe to it, and absolutely nails it.

Russia – Home Russia – Home £70.00 Russia never tends to stray too far from the beaten track with their kits, and this year's effort is no different. Still, you don't need to fix what isn't broken, and this classy red number, complete with thick white collar and cuffs, looks the business.

Russia – Away Russia – Away £69.99 There are two main reasons that Russia's away kit edges their home shirt for us. One is the unmissable horizontal stripe that run across the stomach like the Russian flag itself, and the other is the stunning detailing on the sleeve – blue on red, one on top of the other. Fantastic.

Poland – Away Poland – Away £70.00 Nike have pulled off a real treat here for Poland's away kit, from the superb neckline to the bold decision to make the badge massive and stick it right in the middle of the chest. This is a shirt that feels fresh and modern, but also has one eye firmly on the past.

Spain – Away Spain – Away £65.00 Another solid effort from Adidas, who have decided to dial things down a little for this cloudy grey away kit. Spain will be hoping that their exploits this summer are decidedly less overcast.

Belgium – Home Belgium – Home £65.00 From Rene Magritte to Paul Delvaux, Belgium has a rich artistic history, and the swooping brushstrokes that adorn the front of their home kit make for a nice nod to that cultural backdrop. One that will age like fine wine.

Scotland – Away Scotland – Away £65.00 Steve Clarke's men will be entering a major tournament for the first time in over two decades, and they'll do so looking dapper in this sky blue away number.

Croatia – Home Croatia – Home £70.00 Is there a more unmistakable shirt template than Croatia's red and white chequerboard? The 2018 World Cup finalists are firmly adhering to the principle of 'If it ain't broke, don't fix it' with another standout strip here.

Spain – Home Spain – Home £65.00 A unique design that oozes Iberian class, this is another shirt that could become a cult favourite in years to come.

France – Away France – Away £70.00 Nike have absolutely smashed it with this cool, understated design. Yes, it's yet another plain white shirt, but it wins bonus points for the Tricolore piping that runs down the flank.

Poland – Home Poland – Home £70.00 Shock, horror… a beauty from Nike. The combination of that large central crest and the unmissable two-tone collar makes for a sure-fire winner.

Finland – Home Finland – Home £70.00 If you've ever watched Eurovision, you'll know that the Finns have a real liking for things with a touch of darkness, and with that in mind, this home shirt sporting a massive black cross that bleeds into the national flag should go down a treat.

Sweden – Away Sweden – Away £65.00 Another corker from Scandinavia, the subtle yellow pinstripe contrasts brilliantly with the navy of the main body. Expect this one to be gushed over on social media.

Croatia – Away Croatia – Away £70.00 More squares from the Croats, but this time a black and grey colour scheme should make Luka Modric and the lads look like extras from The Matrix. Kind of.

Portugal – Home Portugal – Home £70.00 Sometimes less is more, and while that's not a principle that Cristiano Ronaldo has ever stuck to during his playing career, he and his teammates will be hoping to defend their European crown in this tidy, stripped back crimson number. Add a dash of green and a smart collar and they're good to go.

Austria – Home Austria – Home £65.00 Why on earth didn't Puma just make this shirt in black and give it to Austria as an away kit? While the alternate strip is pretty poor, this home shirt is a delight. Clearly all those years making Arsenal's kits have come in handy.

Italy – Home Italy – Home £65.00 Again, why Puma? Why? Italy's away shirt is a monstrous misfire, but this home number is superb. Very similar in design to the magnificent green renaissance kit that Puma pulled out of the bag not too long ago, it's exactly the right shade of azure, topped off with gold detailing and an achingly beautiful, ornate watermark.

Portugal – Away Portugal – Away £70.00 Unique and bold, Portugal's away kit is just really, really good. Just look at those stripes. Look at them.

Sweden – Home Sweden – Home £65.00 Have Sweden ever had a bad home shirt? If they have, we can't remember it. This Adidas effort is a triumph, and the thick cuffs on the sleeves are stunning. Yet another winner from the land of meatballs and flat-pack furniture.

Scotland – Home Scotland – Home £72.00 If you're going to wait two decades to qualify for an international tournament, you need to rock up to it in style, and the Scots are certainly about to do that. That blue is so deep you could probably launch a submarine into it, and there is absolutely nothing better than a round-neck football shirt, end of. Top stuff lads.

England – Home England – Home £70.00 We've had quite a while to get used to England's current kit now, and you'd be hard pushed to find many people who don't like it. A pleasing nod back to the '90s, this one would cement its spot in footballing history if the Three Lions could do the unthinkable and go all the way.

France – Home France – Home £70.00 Sacré bleu! The French have once again employed that world famous fashion sense and pulled out an absolute banger. Ideal for cycling alongside the Seine on a hazy summer's evening, or for popping to the shop for a Yorkie and a Yazoo when you're feeling a little worse for wear on a Sunday morning.

Netherlands – Home Netherlands – Home £70.00 Admittedly, this is the kind of shirt that is always going to look better on a towering Adonis like Virgil van Dijk than it is on your average Joe Bloggs on the street, but nonetheless, this is a barnstormer from the Dutch. You can't beat that iconic orange, and the fractured design, which looks like it's been smashed to pieces with a toffee hammer, is fantastic.

Germany – Home Germany – Home £65.00 Germany, Germany, Germany. Bravo. Adidas have outdone themselves with this home shirt, off-setting a plain white number with some simple horizontal pinstripes, and elevating the whole thing by making the cuffs look like German flags. Just take our money.

Netherlands – Away Netherlands – Away £70.00 What's even better than that top tier Netherlands home shirt we just discussed? Well, how about inverting the whole colour scheme and whacking a button up collar on it? So smart you could probably wear it to a job interview. Maybe.