Hotel Chocolat

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

That’s why, this year, Hotel Chocolat have created a whole range of advent calendars so we can really indulge our love of all kinds of chocolate.

Let’s be honest, 2021 hasn’t been an easy year so we all deserve to treat ourselves to a daily decadent chocolate - and Hotel Chocolat are known for providing some of the most luxurious chocolate on the market.

Chocolate advent calendars have been around since 1958 and since then they’ve become a mainstay of the festive season.

Whether you choose a calendar that’s full of classic solid chocolate shapes or decide to be more adventurous and have one that’s full of truffles and pralines, you can enjoy your daily chocolate a cup of tea or coffee in the morning, or save it till the evening to enjoy after a long day.

The Everything Advent Calendar The Everything Advent Calendar £26.00 Variety 4/5 Treat yourself to 24 decadent pralines, truffles, and liqueurs with this decedant advent calendar. Whether you like dark, milk, or white chocolate, there’s an treat to delight every tastebud. For those who like nutty flavours there’s a crunchy Florentine Isabelle, Peanut Butter, or creamy Hazelnut Praline. If fruity flavours are your thing, you may like the Mango Smoothie waiting for you, or if dessert-inspired nibbles are your favourite then treat yourself with the indulgence of Caramel Cheesecake. Buy now

Dark Chocolate Advent Calendar Dark Chocolate Advent Calendar £12.50 Those with a dark side 3/5 The perfect choice for lovers of dark chocolate. The chocolate is rich, and luxurious, and it’s been moulded in to the cutest festive figures - including enchanted spruces to frosty snowmen. You’ll find a tasty Christmas surprise behind every door. Hotel Chocolat’s house dark chocolate is always a minimum of 70% cocoa to make sure you get all the deep richness of the flavour. It’s vegan friendly too, so it’s suitable for everyone. Buy now

Up to Snow Good Advent Calendar Up to Snow Good Advent Calendar £8.00 Children 3/5 This delightful advent calendar includes 24 penguins, Santas and snowmen in milk chocolate - including an oversized one for Christmas Eve. Made of 40% milk chocolate, all of the characters are modelled on their larger jolly chocolate pals, sketched and sculpted by the Hotel Chocolat experts. Each of the characters have been handmade to capture their adorable characteristics. The question is will you be able to resist not opening the door each and every morning? Buy now

The Advent Calendar For Two The Advent Calendar For Two £26.00 Couples 4/5 The ideal advent calendar for couples, siblings, best friends or house mates. There will be no more fighting over who gets the chocolate every morning with this unique advent calendar which has been created especially for two. Behind each door you’ll find two identical itty bitty truffles - two of the same so you can decide which ones are your joint favourite throughout December. After you’ve popped open the door you’ll find a variety of our favourite truffles; Salted Caramel Cream, Gingerbread Praline, Madagascan Vanilla and Raspberry Rush to name just a few. Buy now

The Grand Advent Calendar The Grand Advent Calendar £68.00 Extravagance 4.5/5 f you’re after something extra special this year, then look no further than this superior advent calendar. Brimming with decadent chocolate slabs, batons and truffles, you’ll discover a new indulgent treat each day in the run-up to Christmas. There are twin packs of truffles, festive chocolate slabs and Selector packs. This advent calendar contains far more than just chocolate too. You’ll also find an array of tipples, beauty products, and maybe even a sachet of gorgeous creamy hot chocolate too Buy now

Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar £12.50 People pleaser 3.5/5 If you’re not sure which advent calendar is best for you, or which to buy as a present for someone else, than this milk chocolate one is the perfect way to go because, well, everyone likes milk chocolate. The 40% milk chocolate is Hotel Chocolat’s signature milk blend as it captures a satisfying creaminess without sacrificing the decadent hit of cocoa. From the first day of December, you can pop open a door a day to find a solid milk chocolate sculpture. There are reindeers, snowman and penguins Buy now