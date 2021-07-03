These are the buildings and landmarks in England which will be lighting up blue to celebrate the NHS

Landmarks across England will be lighting up blue on Saturday 3 July (Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Landmarks across England will be lighting up blue to celebrate the NHS and thank staff for their contribution during the Covid pandemic on Saturday (3 July).

But which landmarks will be lighting up blue?

Here’s what you need to know.

Why are landmarks lighting up blue for the NHS?

Landmarks across England will be lighting up blue on Saturday evening to mark 73 years of the NHS, as well as thanking staff for their hard work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The NHS will turn 73 on Monday (5 July) with landmarks including football stadiums, town halls, churches, hospitals and bridges lighting up blue ahead of the anniversary of the founding of the health service.

Richard Barker, NHS England and NHS Improvement’s Regional Director for North East and Yorkshire, said the anniversary of the NHS was a moment to reflect upon an extremely challenging year, as well as a celebration of its achievements.

Mr Barker said: “The NHS 73rd birthday is a chance to say a big thank-you to our staff, partners, a whole army of volunteers, and local communities for working so hard to deliver the extraordinary Covid-19 vaccination roll-out.

“While marking, over the coming days, all the NHS and its partners have achieved, we’ll also pause, as a simple act of respect, to remember those who, sadly, have lost their lives to Covid.”

Which landmarks will be lighting up blue?

The following landmarks across England will be lighting up blue on Saturday (3 July):

North West

Chester Eastgate Clock Tower

Chester Town Hall

Chester Newgate

Steve Prescot Bridge – St Helens

Liverpool Convention Centre

Liverpool Cunard Building

Liverpool St Georges Hall

Liverpool Town Hall

Stockport Town Hall

Blackpool Tower

Marine Hall Theatre, Fleetwood

Blackpool Illuminations Arches

Blackpool Pleasure Beach Big One

Blackpool Hampton By Hilton Hotel

The Blackpool Winter Gardens Dome

Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Lytham Windmill

St Helens Rugby Club

Mersey Gateway Bridge

Royal Liver Building

St Helens Town Hall

Liverpool City Tower / Beacon

World Museum, Liverpool

Everton Goodison Park

Liverpool Port of Liverpool

Sefton Park Palm House, Sefton Park

North East and Yorkshire

Airedale Hospital

Bradford: City Hall; Margaret McMillan Tower; Forster Square Station archways.

Margaret McMillan Tower

Forster Square Station Archways

Bradford Teaching Hospitals

Gateshead Millennium Bridge

Leeds Becket University

Leeds Civic Hall

Leeds Town Hall

Sheffield Children's Hospital

Belsay Hall Castle and Gardens

Penshaw Monument

Keel Square

The White Lighthouse at Seaburn

Temple Newsam

Fullwell Mill

Northern Spire Bridge

Pickering Gardens

Leeds, CitiPark Merrion Centre, and Arnold’s Bar & Kitchen

South Shields Town Hall

Newcastle Civic Centre

Newcastle Tyne Bridge

Middleham Castle

Café at Carlisle Cathedral

Bradford District Care NHS FT Headquarters at Saltaire, and Lynfield Mount Hospital, Bradford

Carlisle City Council: Civic Centre Building

Foundation of Light, the charity of Sunderland AFC

The Deep, Hull

York Walls

York Hospital

South East

Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth

Basingstoke Vaccination Centre / Fire Station

Southampton Guildhall

Herne Bay Clocktower

Brook Theatre, Chatham

Hospitals: Stoke Mandeville, Wycombe Hospital, Royal

East

Southend Civic Station

Porters Civic House Southend

City Beach Lights Southend

Colchester Hospital

Ipswich Hospital

Norwich Castle (Monday)

King’s Lynn Corn Exchange large scale vaccination centre (Monday)

Midlands

QMC and City Hospital

Kingsmill Hospital

Uni Nottingham Trent Building

Council House (Market Square)

Nottingham Castle

Wollaton Park

Green’s Windmill

Telford’s Southwater centre

Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital

Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust

Royal Wolverhampton Trust

New Cross Hospital

London