Young Calderdale climate change strikers vow to strike every month in 2020

With youth strikes nationally helping to push the climate emergency up the political agenda, Calderdale young strikers have vowed to keep up the pressure through 2020.

Braving the cold weather, a core group of children aged between seven and 14 met to plan next year’s strikes in a self-organised workshop at Hebden Bridge Town Hall.

Read: Plans approved to convert abandoned Halifax chapel in apartments

The children came from Riverside School, Calder High, Bacup Grammar School and Crossley Heath.

The group has decided to strike on the last Friday of every month through 2020 and are calling for more young people to join them.

“Our biggest strike this year had 200 people in it,” said Zeph Greenacre, aged seven, “and next year we want the strikes to be even bigger.”

“Getting climate change to be noticed in this election was great” said climate striker Iris McDonach-Wells, 12 “but now we want real action from the new government!”

The children will be organising a No Plastic, No Palm Oil party in February and are planning to hold a Young Persons Citizens Assembly in April to bring 220 young people together to say what they think ought to be done to address the climate emergency.

For more information email may@pathwaysconsultancy.co.uk.

Read: These 13 Calderdale Primary Schools topped 2019 league table