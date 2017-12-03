Woman treated for effects of smoke after house fire at Brighouse

A woman suffered smoke inhalation at a house fire in West Yorkshire in the early hours of this morning.

It broke out at just after 2am this morning at Smith House Lane in the Lightcliffe area. Two fire crews from Cleckheaton and Odsal were called out and used a hose reel, two fire-fighters wearing breathing apparatus and a high powered fan to clear the house of smoke.

The occupant was treated at the scene by paramedics for the effects of smoke and it is thought the fire was caused by a dehumidifier.