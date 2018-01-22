Will snow return to Calderdale this week?

Calderdale has seen its fair share of snow over the last seven days and it doesn’t look like it is set to continue.

Today (Monday) is set to be a dry day and less cold than recently, according to the Met Office.

Tonight will be a chilly evening but there could be strong winds and thick cloud as the night goes on.

The weather forecast for the next seven days shows showers heading our way with cloudy skies and temperatures getting colder as the week goes on, reaching lows of one degree on Thursday and Friday.

