Yorkshire Water urges caution around reservoirs as weather warms up

The warning comes after several tragic water-related incidents across the UK in recent weeks and an increase in reports of people entering Yorkshire Water reservoirs.

Gaynor Craigie, head of land and property at Yorkshire Water, said: “As the weather warms up it is important visitors to our reservoirs are not tempted to get into the water to cool off.

"Sadly, we’ve seen recently the dangers water can pose and it is important visitors to our sites understand entering a reservoir can be dangerous.

“Low water temperatures can cause cold water shock that may lead to hyperventilation, increased blood pressure, breathing difficulties and ultimately death.

"Underwater machinery and the currents associated with their operation are also a potential hazard for people choosing to enter the water.

“We recently backed the National Fire Chiefs Council’s Be Water Aware campaign and would encourage those visiting our reservoirs to do so safely, which means not entering the water and putting themselves at risk.”