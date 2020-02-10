Volunteers and cleaning supplies are needed as Calderdale flood clean-up continues

Communities are gathering together to clean-up and get the valley back on its feet after the devastation caused by Storm Ciara.

Flood stores are open in Calderdale and supplies of cleaning materials are limited and anyone who can help donating cleaning products is asked to take them to the flood hubs.

Volunteers are also asked to bring their own cleaning materials, brooms and rubber gloves if possible.

Be careful when helping clean up as flood water is dirty and maybe contaminated with sewage so please extra take care when cleaning up.

Hebden Bridge Town Hall is calling for more mops, bin liners, duct tape, buckets and head-torches for the clean up effort.

Anyone with any donations should drop them off in the loading bay outside the town hall.

Communities are gathering together to help with the clean-up.

Todmorden Town Hall is also calling for mops, buckets, brushes and shovel to help those affected by the floods.

The flooding hub at Sowerby Bridge is looking for volunteers to help with the recovery and clean up.Anyone who is in the area and can spare some time is invited to head down to the library.

Calderdale flood hubs

These community hubs in Calderdale are open today:

Brighouse – Civic Hall

Elland – Calder House, Southgate

Hebden Bridge – Town Hall

Mytholmroyd – Countryside Office

Sowerby Bridge – Library

Todmorden – Town Hall

An additional flood hub has opened at Christ Church, Sowerby Bridge and is in need of extra cleaning supplies.

The Hebden Bridge Business Forum would like to remind businesses that there is a Flood Alleviation meeting on Wednesday (February 12) at 6pm upstairs at The White Lion.

The Environment Agency is currently still set to attend but this may change.

Alison Bartram, owner of Heart Gallery and Chair of Hebden Bridge Business Forum, said: "The Hebden Bridge Business Forum Committee wants to stress that all the flood resilience measure that many businesses in Hebden Bridge put into place after the devastating Boxing Day floods have worked and helped many businesses stay dry or drier making the clean up operation much quicker.