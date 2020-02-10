How you can help in aftermath of Storm Ciara floods in Calderdale

Communities are gathering together to clean-up and get the valley back on its feet after the devastation caused by Storm Ciara.

Flood stores are open in Calderdale this morning.

Communities are gathering together to help with the clean-up.

Supplies of cleaning materials are limited and anyone who can help donating cleaning products is asked to take them to the flood hubs.

Volunteers are also asked to bring their own cleaning materials, brooms and rubber gloves if possible.

Be careful when helping clean up as flood water is dirty and maybe contaminated with sewage so please extra take care when cleaning up.

Read: Huge Calderdale clean up operation at businesses and homes begin

Calderdale flood hubs

Hebden Bridge Hub opened at 8am and volunteers have been asked to attend from 10am.

Healthy Minds will be attending the hub due to the number of people attending who have been very upset by the flooding.

Todmorden Hub opened at 8am and residents are being asked to put their flood waste outside their houses and the council will collect.

Mytholmroyd Hub at Mytholmroyd Library opened at 9.30am this morning.

Read: Calderdale roads re-open following Storm Ciara floods - but Elland Bridge remains closed

The Hebden Bridge Business Forum would like to remind businesses that there is a Flood Alleviation meeting on Wednesday (February 12) at 6pm upstairs at The White Lion.

The Environment Agency is currently still set to attend but this may change.

Alison Bartram, owner of Heart Gallery and Chair of Hebden Bridge Business Forum, said: "The Hebden Bridge Business Forum Committee wants to stress that all the flood resilience measure that many businesses in Hebden Bridge put into place after the devastating Boxing Day floods have worked and helped many businesses stay dry or drier making the clean up operation much quicker.