Faith PR bounces back after flooding to Brighouse office

The eight-strong team is now back in the office at Thornhill Brigg Mills in Brighouse.

The Faith PR office at Thornhill Brigg Mills was badly flooded with water affecting many properties in the area.

Flooding at Faith PR office in Brighouse.

The communications agency was able to move back into the office ten days after the floods.

“We have been incredibly lucky to have a supportive landlord, Henderson Property, who has been helped us get back on our feet as quickly as possible,” said Stefanie Hopkins, founder and managing director.

“The Monday after the flood, Graeme Henderson, the owner of Henderson Property, arrived with a team of people from Core Facility in Huddersfield who provide facilities management services to Thornhill Brigg Mills where we are based (including Gareth Henderson, the chairman of Core) who helped clear the office and rip out the damaged carpets and clean up etc.

“By mid-morning the carpet was up and heaters and dehumidifiers installed.

“A week later, the office was fully disinfected and new carpets laid on the Tuesday.”

During the time the office was out of action the eight-strong team were able to work remotely with access to laptops and PCs at home.

Stefanie added: “On the day we were able to move back in, the whole Faith team pulled together and helped put the office back together in the space of a morning.

"The rest of the building is currently still being refurbished but a couple of other tenants have moved back in as well."