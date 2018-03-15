Weather warning for Calderdale: When to expect Beast from the East 2.0

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Calderdale as the Beast from the East 2.0 gets set to batter the district.

The yellow warning, which alerts people to ‘be aware’, has been put in place by the Met Office between 3pm tomorrow (Friday, March 16) and Sunday (March 18) evening.

The Met Office is warning a band of rain and hill snow will turn to snow through Friday afternoon and evening. Ice is then expected to form where there are clear skies.

Residents are urged to be cautious when using roads due to icy surfaces, while commuters are asked to allow extra time for their journeys if travelling by road, bus or train.

Prolonged snow showers are expected on Saturday afternoon and evening with continued wintry downpours on Sunday, which could lead to accumulated snow and ice on untreated surfaces.

The Met Office adds there is a chance that power cuts will occur and services, such as mobile phones, may be affected on Sunday, while there is a small chance that some rural communities could become cut off