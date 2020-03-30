Watch as Brighouse and Rastrick Band brings joy to your living room

In an effort to keep playing despite the COVID-19 situation, Brighouse and Rastrick Band has created a new project.

All of the band's upcoming concerts have been cancelled and postponed which led to band members to think of ways to get their music out to living rooms across the country at a time when people really need it the most.

Band member Natalie Morrison said: "We have created a performance of the world famous B&R hit "The Floral Dance", from our living rooms to share with our followers and anyone else who needs a bit of a pick me up at this time.

"The video has already had over 150,000 views, and we want to reach as many people as we can."

The band hopes that the video is as joyful for people to watch as it was for the band to make.