The former Waring Green Players are planning a reunion on Tuesday April 16 to mark ten years since its final play - When We Are Married by JB Priestley.

The Players were formed in 1952 and most productions were at the Waring Green Community Centre in Brighouse.

There was an average of three plays were each year and over the 58 years, 164 plays were performed.

To attend contact Janet or Liz on 01484 617218 or 01484 718185 for details.