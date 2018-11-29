Walk lights up park for Bliss charity

A Lantern walk to light up Welhome Park for Bliss, the leading UK charity for babies born premature or sick, took place earlier this month.

The event was organised by Joel Dickinson and co-fundraiser Nicola Rodgers.

Joel said: “My son was born extremely premature at 25 weeks, while Nicola and her family had a premature little girl who was born at 30 weeks.

“We teamed up to raise money for Bliss, the charity that helps and supports premature and poorly babies and their families.

“The event was a success with lots of lovely feedback of how everybody enjoyed the walk, especially the children who thought it was ‘awesome to walk in the dark’ and all the glow sticks and flashing toys I’m sure helped.

“We have so far raised £805 on our just giving page with some of the walkers having their own just giving page for the event – raising £130 on their own.

“Nicola and her husband Kevin work for First Direct who have very kindly agreed to match pound for pound whatever we raise up to the value of £1,000.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/joel-dickinson1 to support the fundraisers.