Vizulate reveals growth success

Two entrepreneurial brothers at the helm of a West Yorkshire digital marketing agency are preparing for a prosperous 2019 following a year of double-digit business growth.

Scott and Ryan Brant, directors at Vizulate Digital based in Brighouse, are on course to increase the agency’s revenue by more than 20% by the end of this year.

They now plan to grow the business further, following a string of new client wins and the appointment of younger brother, Ryan, to the role of creative director.

Ryan Brant said: “Innovation is central to the growth of the agency and our strategy for 2019.

“Outside of client projects, we’ve been working on some very innovative projects in the e-commerce space that will create additional revenue for the agency, one of which is set to launch very soon.

Scott added: “Over the last year we’ve won several significant digital marketing accounts with the likes of nationwide ergonomic furniture specialist, VergoUK, and West Yorkshire children’s day nursery group, Children’s Place.

“This has spearheaded our growth this year and enabled us to create jobs with recruitment of a digital marketing administrator to help us service our growing client portfolio.

“Ryan’s appointment as creative director will allow us to work even more closely together to fulfil our ambitious growth plans. We hope to create further jobs next year.”

Vizulate Digital was established in 2014 and works with a range of clients to deliver the full spectrum of digital marketing strategy, including e-commerce web design, social media advertising, content marketing and video and animation.