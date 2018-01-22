VIDEO: Dancers put best feet forward at Tapathon

Hundreds of dancers took part in the 22nd annual Roy Castle Tapathon yesterday (Sunday).

In pictures: Roy Castle Tapathon 2018

Janet Austin Tappers, Brighouse

Tappers of all ages gathered at North Bridge Leisure Centre, Halifax, to show off their dancing skills including dancers from Halifax Dance Academy, Janet Austin Tappers, Baby Ballet and more.

Over the years the Tapathon has raised over £266,000 for the Roy Castle Lung Foundation formed in memory of the West Yorkshire entertainer and muscian, who died in 1994 aged 62 of lung cancer.