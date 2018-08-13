VergoUK appoints Brighouse digital agency to fuel public sector growth

A Brighouse digital marketing agency has been appointed by a nationwide ergonomic furniture specialist to help boost the firm’s public sector foothold as part of its 2018 growth strategy.

Vizulate Digital has been appointed by VergoUK to implement a bespoke digital marketing strategy that will improve the firm’s online visibility with the specific aim of increasing enquiries for Display Screen Equipment (DSE) and ergonomic assessments from government organisations and local authorities across the UK.

DSE assessments involve reviewing the set-up of electronic screened equipment at work such as computers and the ergonomic assessment of furniture including office chairs and desks, to ensure they meet with health and safety regulations.

Scott Brant, operations director at Vizulate Digital, said: “Having delivered successful projects with the likes of Manchester Metropolitan University and for the NHS, VergoUK has identified an opportunity to further increase its presence in the public sector as part of its growth strategy.

“We will deliver a public sector-focussed digital campaign combining content, search engine optimisation and pay-per-click advertising, plus management of the company’s website, to enhance the firm’s online presence and deliver the new DSE assessment leads Vergo requires to fuel its growth.”

Based in Halifax, VergoUK was established in 2009 by managing director, Simon Vaughan. The firm’s DSE assessments and ergonomic workplace solutions aim to help businesses reduce absenteeism, increase productivity and comply with health and safety regulations.

Simon Vaughan, managing director at VergoUK, said: “We are delighted to be working with Vizulate Digital. Having discussed our plans and requirements with a number of agencies we felt Scott and the team took the time to fully understand both our market and our specific requirements. We were looking for a partner to assist in the next stage of our growth plans and Vizulate Digital fits the bill perfectly. ”

