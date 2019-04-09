Unleash Dig for Dogs potential

A home boarding and dog walking service is offering an opportunity to dog lovers in Brighouse and surrounding area to run their own business.

Digs for Dogs was launched in Lancashire in 2012, and as demand for the service has increased, the company has moved into Yorkshire.

The company has pinpointed Brighouse as an ideal location for the next Digs for Dogs branch and will hold a Discovery Day at the Holiday Inn, Clifton this Sunday, April 14 ( 11am-3pm).

Debbie Pomfret, managing director of Digs for Dogs, said: “We’re delighted to be spreading this opportunity across Yorkshire and are looking for people who really love dogs.”