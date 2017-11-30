Two more new shops - and Halifax Piece Hall’s retail space is now two thirds full

Two more new businesses open their doors at The Piece Hall in Halifax ahead of the Grade I Listed building’s first festive season following an extensive and award-winning restoration.

Independent specialist retailers Gin Lane which will have over 100 varieties of the botanical spirit to choose from and Joseph Chance, selling entirely UK made accessories and gifts for men, can be found on the Rustic level of the Georgian former cloth hall.

New shop: Joseph Chance sells entirely UK made accessories and gifts for men

These two new shops bring the total occupancy of retail space at the Piece Hall to 67 per cent, spread across the building since it reopened on Yorkshire Day, August 1.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, chief executive of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “These first few months have been incredible, winning awards, attracting famous faces and higher than expected visitor numbers.

“We are hugely excited about our first Christmas at The Piece Hall which we think shows off the spectacular events, independent retailers and the whole stunning setting at its absolute best.

“I’m really pleased to be able to welcome two more excellent businesses to our community of creative and passionate tenants in time to join them in making the most of the busiest time in the retail calendar and celebrate the season with us.”

The Gin Lane retail shop is a second business for Gavin Morton and Michael Astin, owners of the already popular bar of the same name on the lower Arcade level of The Piece Hall, spilling out into the piazza.

Throughout December and January, every Saturday the shop will host gin tastings with representatives from different suppliers on hand to talk about their products and offer samples.

