TV Licensing is warning residents in Calderdale of scam emails

TV Licensing is warning Calderdale customers to beware of fake emails which claim people are owed a refund or say billing information is out of date and needs to be updated.

These emails often link through to ‘copycat’ TV Licensing websites which ask people to input their personal and financial details.

TV Licensing has seen a rise in calls about this issue and Action Fraud reported it had received around 2,500 reports of these emails.

Matt Thompson, a TVL spokesperson, said “In common with other large organisations like HMRC, TV Licensing suffers from fraudsters sending scam emails to the public posing as genuine TV Licensing communications.

“TV Licensing will never email customers, unprompted, to ask for bank details, personal information or tell you that you may be entitled to a refund.

"Anyone who has provided their details as a result of a fraudulent email should report it via ActionFraud at www.actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040. If they have provided bank details, they should call their bank urgently."

Fake texts from TV Licensing have also been reported, with details on how to deal with them found here.

For more information visit www.tvlicensing.co.uk