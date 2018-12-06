Tree-mendous Tinsel Tuesday

Tinsel Tuesday, a fancy dress fundraiser with a festive twist to support young cancer patients this Christmas, will take place on 11 and 18 December.

The Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust, which aims to provide special gifts to all young cancer patients in hospital, is hoping to collect funds through ‘Tinsel Tuesday’ for its Fuel the Sleigh campaign.

The cancer trust wants to spread the joy by asking Brighouse business staff or community groups to decorate themselves like a Christmas tree for at least one Tuesday in December to support the cause.

Approximately 500 young people aged between 13 and 24, will be spending Christmas in hospital this year, away from family and friends, so the charity is ensuring that gifts will be delivered to the 43 hospitals throughout the UK and Ireland that take care of young cancer patients to make sure each one receives something special.

The young patients may have to travel far away from home to receive treatment in one of the hospitals supported by The Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust and, therefore, away from the familiar comfort of home.

The charity is aiming to make their Christmas as merry as possible with the Christmas gift campaign by showing that they are not alone in their fight.

A spokesman said: “Wrap yourself in tinsel, wear baubles, roll around in glitter… anything goes! Simply choose one Tuesday in December.

“All funds raised from Tinsel Tuesday supports the gifts for young cancer patients.

“The suggested minimum donation of £1. You can help The Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust make a big difference to a young cancer patients”

Call 01484 510013 for more details about the campaign.