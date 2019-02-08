Speed sign bid to drive road safety on busy Brighouse road

Calderdale Council has put a new flashing speed sign on Bradford Road, Brighouse.

The sign, opposite Brighouse Swimming Pool, has been installed in response to residents’ concerns about the speed of vehicles travelling on the road. It will be fixed in its current location for 12 months before being moved elsewhere on Bradford Road.

“Speeding on Bradford Road has long been a problem,” said Coun Scott Benton.

“The introduction of this sign, which councillors have campaigned for, will hopefully make motorists aware of the speed at which they are travelling and will help to slow the traffic down.

“Additional speed checks will also be carried out by the council and the Police which we hope will also raise awareness of this issue.”

Coun Benton added: “The council is currently conducting a review of the different parking and speeding issues on various sections of the road.

“This review will report back in the spring and we hope that a combination of these different measures will help to tackle the speeding problem.”