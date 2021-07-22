Second phase of M62 improvement work to start in August

The M62 at Hartshead Moor near junction 25 at Brighouse

Highways England is carrying out a number of essential maintenance schemes this year, including carriageway resurfacing, bridge refurbishments and sign replacement.

Resurfacing will take place on both carriageways between junctions 26 (Chain Bar) and 27 (Gildersome) and the M62 M621 clockwise link road. This will start on Monday, August 9 and will run until the end of September with full overnight closures from 8pm until 6am

From Monday, August 16 bridge joints will be renewed and steelwork painted on the Blake Law Lane and Hunsworth Lane bridges which carry local traffic over the M62 between junctions 25 (Clifton) and 26.

Replacing old bridge joints helps to protect the concrete below from slowly being damaged by rainwater and road salt.

Although the work will be carried out in the daytime, both bridges will be closed to traffic 24/7 for three weeks to enable it to be carried out safely. Pedestrian access will be maintained.

There will then be two-way traffic lights until the work is complete on Friday, September 24. The M62 will be unaffected by this scheme.

Closures for all schemes will be publicised in advance using on road signage and clearly signed diversions will be in place. All dates are subject to change, especially where work such as bridge joint replacement is weather dependent.

Highways England project manager Esref Ulas said: “Our first sets of work started on July 15 and included resurfacing, replacing the protective barriers or parapets on a number of bridges and renewing lighting with energy efficient LED bulbs. Those works have progressed well and we are now ready to begin further improvements.

“By carrying out this maintenance we’ll be keeping the M62 in good condition, reducing the need for unplanned work and providing drivers with more reliable journeys.”