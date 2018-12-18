Road closures and diversions for six weeks at Hipperholme for gas network upgrade

Drivers through Hipperholme can expect road closures and diversions in the New Year as Northern Gas Networks (NGN) will replace the ageing gas main at Wakefield Road.

Work will begin on 3 January and is expected to be completed on 9 February.

The major project is part of NGN’s ongoing development of infrastructure in the Halifax area to ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas for years to come.

In order to complete the scheme safely and efficiently, it will be necessary to introduce some traffic management.

A road closure will be placed on Wakefield Road at the junction of Leeds Road from 3 January until 20 January 2019.

A clearly signed diversion route will direct motorists to the A649 Wakefield Road, A641 Bradford Road, Whitehall Road East and the A58 Leeds Road, and vice versa.

NGN’s dedicated Customer Care team have been speaking to local schools and businesses about the works, and will continue to update customers on progress throughout the project.

Chris Nevison, Business Operations Lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these works, and thank our customers for their patience and support in getting them completed as quickly as possible”.

For further information about the project please contact 0800 040 7766 or email customercare@northerngas.co.uk

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999.

