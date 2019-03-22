Mobile speed cameras will be at these Calderdale locations next week Mobile speed cameras will be at the following locations across Calderdale from the week commencing Monday, March 25. Pictures from Google Street View. 1. Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot Between John Naylor Lane & Warley Wood Lane other Buy a Photo 2. Boothtown Road Between Woodside Road & Ploughcroft Lane other Buy a Photo 3. Burnley Road, Cornholme Between Greenfield Terrace & Carr Road other Buy a Photo 4. Burnley Road, Friendly Between 50m E of Warley Wood Lane & Whitty Lane other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4