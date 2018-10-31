Halifax road closure: Burdock Way shut in both directions due to police incident

Police closed a major route in Halifax this morning as they responded to an incident.

Drivers are being warned of delays after Burdock Way was shut in both directions.

West Yorkshire Police is yet to release details but First West Yorkshire said the cause had been a collision.

Reports from the scene suggest the closure has now been lifted, but the build-up traffic is likely to take some time to clear.

