Grand Central is top with rail passengers

Grand Central has once again taken top honours for passenger satisfaction in a national survey of rail users.

Transport Focus released figures for its twice yearly National Rail Passenger Survey (NRPS) for Autumn 2017. Grand Central was ranked top for overall journey satisfaction, and was also rated best value long distance train operator for the sixth year running.

The NRPS news comes hot on the heels of research published by consumer champion Which? last week, placing Grand Central as the highest rated train operator amongst British leisure and commuter travellers.

The National Rail Passenger Survey results show that the most satisfied customers in the country are those who travel from the North East and Yorkshire to London, where there is a choice of three train companies, including Grand Central.

Grand Central offers direct services to London from two Calderdale stations, Brighouse and Halifax.

Richard McClean, Managing Director at Grand Central, said: “It’s fantastic that we’ve been named as the No 1 train company in the country in this latest survey, and we’re particularly pleased to have achieved our best ever overall satisfaction rating of 96 per cent.

“It’s a real achievement that we’ve been ranked as the Britain’s best value long distance operator for passengers, a title we’ve held for the sixth year running.

“Customer satisfaction is what matters to us, and we know we need to keep ticket prices affordable too. We pride ourselves on listening to what our customers want and we make real efforts to understand what they need. We’re always keen to take on passenger feedback, but more importantly we act on it. Where it’s practical, our customers appreciate having a choice of operators, and it is clear that the opportunity for passengers to choose between train companies helps drive higher passenger satisfaction levels than on other routes.

“We’re proud of our track record but we’re always striving to do things better so we can deliver more benefits for our passengers and deliver great quality services at the heart of communities we serve.

“We’re already in the process of refurbishing all our trains, and we’ll be bringing more trains into service over the next 12 months, as well as investments in online systems and improvements to stations on our North East and West Riding routes.”