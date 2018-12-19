Grand Central is helping travellers with a new system this Christmas

Grand Central has introduced a handy new ‘traffic light’ indicator to help customers plan ahead and make travelling this Christmas easier.

The train company, which operates West Riding and North East routes direct to London, is expecting an extra busy period as passengers reunite with friends and family over the festive period.

They are encouraging customers to check its website, Facebook and Twitter pages, to view the updates which show how busy each of its trains are expected to be each day of the holidays.

Grand Central want all customers to have a comfortable journey, encouraging those with flexible tickets who haven’t been able to secure seat reservations on their preferred train, to travel on a train coded green on its traffic light indicator, where unreserved seats may still be available.

Noreen Allen at Grand Central, said: “We know that trains and travel in general will be busy over the Christmas period and customers can find travelling for the festivities overwhelming. At Grand Central, we want to make sure we give our customers the advice they need.

"We encourage customers to check live departures when travelling and connect with us on social media.”

“Our customers are at the heart of what we do and helping them have an enjoyable relaxing journey is incredibly important to us. Our ‘traffic light’ has been created to help customers travelling during the festive period. It means that customers can plan their journeys around quieter trains, knowing in advance how busy each train will be.

"Customers who have made seat reservations can also use Grand Central’s helpful online seating plan to see exactly where their reserved seat is located on the train.”

For more information visit www.grandcentralrail.com