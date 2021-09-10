Full overnight closures of M62 between Chain Bar and Brighouse as barrier work begins

An aerial shot of the M62 junction with the M606 Chain Bar Interchange near Bradford

Beginning on Monday, September 27 and continuing through until late December, work will be carried out under the following traffic management (although not all at the same time):

Full overnight closures of the M62 eastbound from junction 25 to 26.

Full overnight closures of the M606 northbound and/or southbound from junction one (Chain Bar) to junction three (Staygate).

24/7 lane closures on the M606 northbound.

Overnight lane closures on the M606 southbound and/or northbound.

Closures for all schemes will be publicised in advance using on road signage and clearly signed diversions will be in place.

All dates are subject to change, especially where work such as re-waterproofing is weather dependent.