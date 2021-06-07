Councillor calls for action to improve safety on key Brighouse route

George Robinson, Calderdale Councillor for the Hipperholme and Lightcliffe Ward

He is now asking for residents and those who use the road to have their say on what they think should be the priority areas to be tackled, and what measures they would like to see.

It follows a series of accidents and near misses in recent months along the road.

George said: “We all know that Wakefield Road can be a bit of a racetrack with cars going over the speed limit, parked vehicles making it hard for pedestrians to see to cross safely and new developments adding to the already high volume of traffic.

“It is lined with schools, houses, shops, churches and parks making it one of the busiest roads in the area but recently there has been an increase in accidents and near misses and one is one too many.

“I believe action is needed, but I want to hear from those who use the road to find out more about their priorities – both where the blackspots are, and what should be done when we’ve identified them.