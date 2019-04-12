Calderdale roadworks taking place this weekend

Avoid the traffic - here are the Calderdale roadworks that could affect your journey this weekend

Here are the roadworks currently taking place in Calderdale, how long they are estimated to last, the possibility of delays and which authority is responsible.

Pictures from Google Street View.

Two way traffic lights for laying new mains and service to multiple properties. Delays possible until April 24. Northern Gas Networks.

1. Mill Lane, Boothtown

Two way traffic lights for patching works to carriageway. Delays possible until April 12. Calderdale Council.

2. Brow Lane, Shibden

Two way traffic lights foressential work to replace ageing metal gas mains. Delays possible until July 5. Northern Gas Networks.

3. Shelf Hall Lane, Shelf

Two way traffic lights for refurbishment of electricity network. Delays possible until May 14. Northern Powergrid.

4. Turbury Lane, Greetland

