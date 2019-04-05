Avoid the traffic - here are the Calderdale roadworks that could affect your journey this weekend Here are the roadworks currently taking place in Calderdale, how long they are estimated to last, the possibility of delays and which authority is responsible. Pictures from Google Street View. 1. Balkram Edge, Wainstalls, Halifax Two way traffic lights forLED Replacement Scheme. Delays possible until April 8. Calderdale Council. other Buy a Photo 2. Mill Lane, Boothtown Two way traffic lights for laying new mains and service to multiple properties. Delays possible until April 24. Northern Gas Networks. other Buy a Photo 3. Shroggs Road, Halifax Two way traffic lights for essential gas repair works. Delays likely until April 10. Northern Gas Networks. other Buy a Photo 4. Brow Lane, Shibden Two way traffic lights for patching works to carriageway. Delays possible until April 12. Calderdale Council. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 6