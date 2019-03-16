Trains cancelled due to flooding in Yorkshire

Both Northern and First Trans pennine have part suspended services due to heavy flooding.

Northern said: "Due to heavy flooding across many parts of the rail network numerous routes are suspended/ affected. Customers are strongly advised not to travel on the affected routes today."

Train services across the whole Northern network may be cancelled or delayed and disruption is expected until the end of the day.

The affected lines are:

- Darlington - Bishop Auckland

- Skipton - Carlisle/ Lancaster

- Todmorden - Manchester Victoria (Calder Valley)

- Eccles - Newton-Le-Willows

- Newcastle - Carlisle (Tyne Valley)

- Manchester Victoria - Stalybridge

Flooding between Manchester Victoria and Stalybridge has blocked all tracks and this is expected to have a knock on effect for services further along the line.

There are several flood warnings in place for Yorkshire which you can check here:

- > Multiple flood warnings issued in Yorkshire - check here if your area is affected