Weeks of roadworks set to begin in Elland town centre

From Monday (March 23) drivers should expect delays in Elland town centre as a major gas network upgrade gets underway.

The North of England’s gas distributor, Northern Gas Networks (NGN), is investing £60k to upgrade the gas distribution network in the Huddersfield Road area of Elland.

This essential work is due to begin on Monday, March 23, having been planned closely with Calderdale Council.

The project will see 140 metres of old metallic main replaced with new plastic pipes. This is to ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in Elland for years to come.

The project is planned to last approximately five weeks, with the majority of the work taking place between Huddersfield Road and Southgate.

To ensure the safety of NGN teams and members of the public during the project, it will be necessary to introduce traffic management at several stages.

Phase One will involve a lane closure on Huddersfield Road and Southgate from March 23, while Phase Two will involve a lane closure on Southgate only from March 30.

For Phase Three, a road closure will be introduced on Catherine Street and a lane closure on Southgate between March 30 and April 19.

For Phase Four, a stop-and-go system will be introduced on Huddersfield Road, with priority given to south-bound traffic. This will be manually operated during the daytime and will switch to traffic lights during the evening.

It’s expected that journey times will increase because of the traffic management, so motorists and commuters are advised to leave extra time for travel.

Chris Nevison, NGN Business Lead for Pennines, said: “After safety, minimising the impact of road works on our customers is our top priority.

“We have worked closely with Calderdale Council to plan these essential works, and we apologise for any inconvenience the works may cause customers, as we look to complete them as safely and quickly as possible.

“We would like to thank all our customers for their patience while the project is under way.”

For further information about the project please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: customercare@northerngas.co.uk.