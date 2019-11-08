Unusual sight attracts crowds to Brighouse train station

Train spotters flocked to Brighouse station to see an unusual sight, a double headed steam train which was diverted into the town to fill up with water en route from Blackburn to Sheffield.

The steam engines are based in Carnforth and operate regular steam excursions around the country.

The engines were built to a 1930s LMS design known as Black Fives.

Word soon got around town and a large crowd turned out to see this unusual sight.

Shopkeeper John Buxton from Ryecorn Wholefoods, is a Grand Central ambassador and helps out a the station as a volunteer.

He said: “What a sight! The noise and smell of steam engines is unique and brought back many happy memories from my youth. I was lucky enough to get onto the footplate of one of the locos and have a chat with the engine driver. He was a veteran of the railways and has over 50 years experience.

"It was amazing to see the crowds of families, young and old, who came down to see this unusual sight.”

