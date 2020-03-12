Smelly roads, parked cars and cyclists - 8 new road signs have been proposed to help stop road rage
A new series of road signs have been proposed to help warn drivers about common motoring issues such as parked cars narrowing residential roads, and even smelly areas of the countryside.
Driving experts from LeaseVan.co.uk have suggested eight useful new road signs that Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps should consider introducing to UK roads. The suggestions highlight common road conditions and problems drivers have to consider day-to-day, including unfair lane merging and areas where pedestrian footfall is particularly high. Here are the eight proposals for new UK road signs:
1. Parked cars creating single lane roads
Many households own multiple cars on streets that werent designed with the parking capacity to cope.Motorists unfamiliar with an area should be warned of this so that they can proceed with caution.
Ever encountered a rude motorist trying to nip in and jump the queue or box you out and block your entry when lanes merge. For those light on manners, a sign should be placed before merging lanes to order motorists to be fair.
Some lanes on roads with multiple heading in each direction are barely wide enough for many of the larger cars as well as vans, lorries and buses.Drivers need to be warned so they can take extra care and avoid clipping or confrontations.