Rail fares set to increase again in the new year

Britain’s train fares will increase by an average of 2.7 per cent on January 2, the rail industry has announced, with some long-distance commuters seeing the annual bill rise by more than £100.

Fewer than half of passengers are satisfied with the value for money of train tickets, according to the latest survey by watchdog Transport Focus. Network Rail data shows only 65 per cent of trains arrived at their scheduled station stops within one minute of the timetable in the past 12 months.

Paul Plummer, chief of industry body the Rail Delivery Group, said: “We understand no-one wants to pay more to travel, which is why train companies have for the third year in a row held the average fare increases below inflation while still investing to improve journeys.”