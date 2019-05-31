Mobile speed camera locations in Calderdale next week Mobile speed cameras will be at the following locations in Calderdale from week commencing Monday, 3 June. Pictures from Google Street View. 1. Ovenden Road Ovenden Road, Halifax - between Ovenden Way and Shay Lane other Buy a Photo 2. Bradford Road Bradford Road, Northowram - between Park View Avenue and Victoria Drive other Buy a Photo 3. Burnley Road Burnley Road, Cornholme - between Greenfield Terrace and Hudson Street other Buy a Photo 4. Skircoat Road Skircoat Road, Halifax - between Hunger Hill and Heath Lane other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4