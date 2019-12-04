Network Rail and Northern have announced the final plans for rail services on December 27, 28 and 29 as improvement works take place at Leeds Station.

On these three days, platforms 1-5 will be closed to allow work to continue on a major project to construct a new platform at the station, test new signalling equipment, make changes to the track layout and install new overhead line equipment.

Changes to Calderdale train services over Christmas period

As capacity will be reduced whilst the work is being carried out, there will be changes to train services.

Trains from Hull to Halifax will start and terminate at Leeds and services between Leeds and Halifax will be slightly reduced, with three services running per hour instead of four.

Services between Leeds and Blackpool, which call at Halifax, Sowerby Bridge, Mytholmroyd and Hebden Bridge, will also call at Bramley to maintain three trains per hour for passengers using this station.

Passengers travelling between Leeds and Bradford will need to use Bradford Interchange, as there will be no direct services to Forster Square.

Matt Rice, Route Director for Network Rail’s North and East Route, said: “The work we are carrying out over Christmas is hugely important and will keep plans to transform Leeds station well on track.

“Losing capacity at five platforms in the station means this is a significant piece of work. We’ve worked really hard with our partners at Northern to keep disruption to an absolute minimum, and maintain the maximum possible services into Leeds while the upgrade is underway.

“We know this work will cause some inconvenience and we’re really sorry for anyone whose journey is affected. Ultimately, this work will bring a more reliable and resilient railway for the 30million plus passengers who use Leeds station every year.”

Steve Hopkinson, Regional Director at Northern, said: “This vital work being carried out by Network Rail will pave the way for better journeys for our customers.

“The improvement work is part of detailed plans to improve the rail infrastructure and, when complete, will enable the station to operate more efficiently and build-in improved reliability and punctuality. The new platform at Leeds will also allow Northern to operate our longer brand-new trains from Leeds, giving customers a significant step-change in journey experience.

“We are working hard to keep delays and disruption to an absolute minimum and I’m grateful for the understanding and patience I am sure our customers will show during the work.”

