Amazing pictures show famous steam train speed through Calderdale

It was an exciting day on Saturday (May 11) for steam train spotters as the steam locomotive 60163 Tornado passed through Calderdale.

The locamotive returned to the mainline for a journey from Darlington to Chester and back again, passing through a number of towns including Brighouse, Sowerby Bridge and Hebden Bridge.

Picture by Dennis Collins

The train was hauled by the steam engine Tornado, a brand new recreation of the old express engine of the LNER.

Crowds gathered at Brighouse train station to watch the engine pass through.

Steven Lord, owner of the Harrison Lord Gallery, was keen to see this train pass through Brighouse. He said: “The steam train came through Brighouse station at speed, what a sight!

"On heritage railways the trains are restricted to 20 mph but to see an express steam engine running at full speed as it was originally intended is something I shall always remember.”

Picture by Stuart Black