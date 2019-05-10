Mobile speed cameras in Calderdale next week

16 locations of mobile speed cameras in Calderdale next week

Mobile speed cameras will be at the following locations in Calderdale from week commencing Monday, 13 May.

Pictures from Google Street View.

Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot Between 450m NW of Station Road to John Naylor Lane

1. Luddenden Foot

Boothtown Road Between Woodside Road & Ploughcroft Lane

2. Boothtown Road

Burnley Road, Cornholme Between Greenfield Terrace & Carr Road

3. Cornholme

Burnley Road, Friendly Between 50m E of Warley Wood Lane & Whitty Lane

4. Friendly

