14 locations of mobile speed cameras in Calderdale next week Mobile speed cameras will be at the following locations in Calderdale from week commencing Monday, June 17. Pictures from Google Street View. 1. Halifax Ovenden Road, Halifax - between Ovenden Way and Shay Lane other Buy a Photo 2. Northowram Bradford Road, Northowram - between Park View Avenue and Victoria Drive other Buy a Photo 3. Cornholme A646 Burnley Road, Cornholme - between Greenfield Terrace and Hudson Street other Buy a Photo 4. Halifax Skircoat Road, Halifax - between Hunger Hill and Heath Lane other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4