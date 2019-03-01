Towngate PLC strengthens team with new managerial appointment

Commercial and industrial lettings expert Towngate PLC has strengthened its facilities management department as the firm gears up for growth this year.

With almost 10 years’ experience within property management, Jake Wilde has been appointed to support existing team member Nick Yates in the maintenance of industrial sites and estates within the Towngate portfolio.

Mr Wilde will draw upon his extensive experience in security, catering, cleaning and project portfolio management to oversee the safe and comfortable running of Towngate’s sites.

Stephen Guy at Towngate said: “Jake will make an excellent addition to what is already a hardworking and dedicated team – we all very much look forward to working with him moving forward.

“As our property portfolio continues to grow – along with our client list – we believed it was the right time to expand our team.”